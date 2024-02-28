Warm and sunny Wednesday in Central Florida

Central Florida is forecast to have a very warm Wednesday.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 85 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

Even though the temperatures are well above normal for this time of year we will still be several degrees from reaching new record highs.

Our skies will turn cloudy Thursday and Friday which will help lower our high temperatures to the upper 70s.

A front will move in as we get closer to the weekend and increase our rain and storm chances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Rain and storm chances will stay high for most of next week.

