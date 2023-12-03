Southern California temps to soar next week

LOS ANGELES – Late fall in Southern California will feel more like spring or summer as temperatures top 80 degrees in some parts of the region next week.

“Daytime high temps will climb a few degrees each day over the next several days,” said KTLA weather anchor Kirk Hawkins.

Weekend highs will be in the low to mid-70s in the Los Angeles basin, San Fernando Valley and Orange County, with slightly cooler temperatures forecast for the Inland Empire and high desert areas.

A “Chamber of Commerce Day” is on tap for Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

For next Tuesday and Wednesday, meteorologists forecast highs in the upper 70s and low 80s for L.A., the San Fernando Valley, O.C. and the I.E.

Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Los Angeles 7 Day Forecast

No precipitation is in the forecast.

