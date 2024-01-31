Warm in the Valley before storm chances move in
We're in for another 80-degree day in Phoenix on Wednesday! On Thursday, cooler air and storm chances move in.
We're in for another 80-degree day in Phoenix on Wednesday! On Thursday, cooler air and storm chances move in.
The Federal Reserve takes center stage while Wall Street evaluates any lingering impact from the first batch of tech earnings.
Paramount has long been viewed as a potential acquisition target.
The Reserve Bank of India issued new curbs against Paytm's Payments Bank, which processes transactions for financial services giant Paytm, barring it from offering many banking services including accepting deposits, credit transactions, top-ups in customer accounts, prepaid instruments and wallets after February 29. Wednesday's move follows the Indian central bank ordering Paytm Payments Bank to stop accepting new customer accounts in 2022, a curb it maintains. The RBI also directed One97 Communications, the parent firm of Paytm, and Paytm Payments Services to terminate their nodal accounts "at the earliest."
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold interest rates steady Wednesday, but investors will be watching and listening for any signs of when the central bank could begin cutting.
When it comes to its stock price, Tesla is Screwball Central. If you buy its shares, the only thing you know is that you’re likely to get a wild ride. However, you can’t predict in which direction.
California residents are bracing for the arrival of two atmospheric river storms, also known as a “Pineapple Express,” that are forecast to dump several inches of rain, and upper-elevation mountain snow, across the state over the coming week.
Score top-of-the-line fix-it gear at rock-bottom prices, just in time for all your winter DIY projects.
The reigning World Series MVP went under the knife Tuesday.
“You've got to have respect for each team.”
ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. In a conversation with Bill Gates on the Unconfuse Me podcast, Sam Altman confirmed an upcoming release of GPT-5 that will be "fully multimodal with speech, image, code, and video support."
The nonslip soles and faux fur lining will keep you safe and cozy while you wait out the rest of winter.
With the NHL heading into its midseason break, it's a good time to look at who's been the best of the best in fantasy hockey thus far.
Yahoo News spoke with four young, left-leaning voters who aren't planning to vote for President Biden.
CEOs from some of the biggest social platforms will appear before Congress on Wednesday to defend their companies against mounting criticism that they have done too little to protect kids and teens online. The hearing, set to begin at 10 a.m. ET, is the latest in a long string of congressional tech hearings stretching back for years, with little in the way of new regulation or policy change to show for the efforts. The Senate Judiciary Committee will host the latest hearing, which is notable mostly for dragging five chief executives across the country to face a barrage of questions from lawmakers.
We asked working-class voters what they want from the nation's leaders. Here's what they told us.
You may qualify for a GoFundMe tax deduction if you contributed to a charity campaign, but many fundraisers on the platform are personal. Learn more about the IRS rules.
One of the most popular streamers on Twitch, Pokimane announced today that she is leaving the platform. "twitch has been my home for a decade," Pokimane wrote on X. "but it's time to say thank you for all the memories and love during my League, Fortnite, & Among us days." When Twitch streamers' payout data was leaked in 2021, Pokimane -- whose real name is Imane Anys -- was the highest-earning woman streamer on the platform.
Phone dead? Never again, thanks to these fast-charging gizmos with 'amazing battery life.' Stock up!
You can also wear it as a giant scarf or use it as a travel blanket — the possibilities are endless.
In 2007 I was running late for my speech at the Polish Stock Exchange, but the cool reception I received there suggested I should perhaps not have bothered. Speaking about the new wave of tech startups emerging from Silicon Valley and how Europe was next, I was met with a lot of puzzled blinking. Fast-forward to 2024 and Poland’s startup (and exit) ecosystem bears little resemblance to 2007.