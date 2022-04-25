After a warm and violent weekend in Milwaukee, officials call on public to 'be that voice of reason'

People stand at the scene where a 13-year-old was killed during a shooting Sunday on Milwaukee's south side in the 1900 block of South Fifth Street, near Rogers Street in Milwaukee on Monday, April 25, 2022, that also injured two other young people.

After a brutal and violent weekend in Milwaukee, the message from community members and public officials was simple: stemming the city’s historic violent crime is going to require more help from everyday citizens.

After an unusually violent winter, many Milwaukeeans have expressed apprehension for what the warmer months might bring. From Friday through Sunday, as many enjoyed sunny and friendly temperatures, Milwaukee police reported three homicides and 19 victims of nonfatal shootings across 20 incidents.

One of the last of those incidents was perhaps the toughest to swallow: at 9:40 p.m. Sunday on Milwaukee’s south side, 13-year-old Shanaria M. Wilson was killed in a shooting outside her home. A 10-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man were also injured.

“It’s disgusting,” Mayor Cavalier Johnson said at a press conference. “No kid in this city or anywhere in this state, or anywhere in this country, should have to live in an environment like that. It takes us in government and it also takes folks out in the community to do their part as well.”

Police did not release many details of the incident. But at a Monday press conference, Chief Jeffrey Norman called the situation “perplexing,” because there was no prior incident at the residence.

He said the surrounding area, the Historic Mitchell Street Neighborhood, has dealt with a number shootings in which guns appeared to be fired in an indiscriminate manner. Norman said police were exploring that angle, as suspects had yet to be identified.

“Perplexing” is a word Norman used more than once as he described some of the other weekend incidents. That included one nonfatal shooting in which a woman called her father to help her in a domestic dispute with her live-in boyfriend. After the father arrived, the boyfriend was shot.

“The common denominator: firearms,” Norman said. “We need the public. We need the assistance of those who see those carrying firearms to intervene. We need those who can step up and be that voice of reason, because we’re seeing violence where it should not be at.”

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffery Norman addresses the weekend crime incidents during a press conference at the Milwaukee Police Administration Building in Milwaukee on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Police reported 65 homicides in the city through Sunday, up from 45 as of the same date in 2021, when Milwaukee broke its homicide record for the second straight year.

Ever since a wave of historic violent crime washed over Milwaukee and the rest of the nation in 2020, Norman and other local officials have consistently identified arguments, and the presence of firearms, as a volatile mixture driving much of it. The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, which experts point to as an underlying factor in rising violent crime, also came with a historic rise in gun sales nationally.

Wilson, a student at Audubon Middle School, was the middle child among six other siblings, her mother Vieta Caldwell said. She described her daughter as a goofball and a tomboy – always dancing or playing basketball.

“She’ a peoples’ person,” Caldwell said. “She’s joyful, she’s helpful. She was a happy child.”

The two other homicides over the weekend were reported Saturday evening about two hours apart. Norman described the first as a domestic violence incident, in which Leah Davis, 19, was shot and killed in her home on the 6600 block of West Lisbon Avenue. A suspect was arrested, police said.

Two hours later, on the 2700 block of West Burleigh Street, Lashont D. Stewart, 23, was killed in a shooting. Police said the circumstances were still under investigation and unknown suspects are sought.

The rest of the violence was spread out among Milwaukee’s north, northwest, west and south sides, according to police reports. At least 12 incidents were reported Sunday alone.

Norman said he has moved additional officers and detectives into the Police Department’s homicide and violent crime units. But he and others said it is paramount for civilians to discourage violent behavior and the carrying of guns in inappropriate settings.

“This is an all-hands-on-deck approach,” said Arnitta Holliman, the executive director for the city’s Office of Violence Prevention. “It means that we have to change the community perception, the community narrative and the community norm about violence.”

Along with the shooting that killed Wilson, the violence over the weekend also included two boys, ages 16 and 17, injured in separate shootings. In another incident, a 17-year-old was arrested after a gun he was handling accidentally discharged and injured a 20-year-old man.

It all came just before the start of a week’s worth of anti-youth violence programming at the Milwaukee Excellence High School, a charter school located inside the Andrew S. Douglas Middle School, at 3620 N. 18th Street.

The program, called the Youth Victory over Violence Week, will include discussions on car theft, reckless driving, sexual violence, gun violence, mental health and bullying. The week started with a press conference with school officials, participating students and organizers Monday morning, less than 12 hours after the shooting that killed Wilson.

“This past weekend was out of control,” said Tracey Dent, an organizer and a community activist. “It’s devastating. What words can you say? It’s heartbreaking. What we’re doing this week, hopefully it can filter to other youth and show that there’s people out there that do care.”

At the conference, two freshmen at the school, Nathaniel Alston and Rena Ellis, spoke about their hesitancy to play basketball, go for a run or spend time in parks with friends. Alston said his neighborhood is a place “where people just see bullets as background noise.”

They both expressed hope that their involvement as teens would persuade other community members to be more responsible.

“That’s sad — we can’t even go outside our own house,” Ellis said. “More and more people just give up and I feel like if I can be that one person to join a group, maybe others will follow me, and maybe as a community, mend each other.”

The Youth Victory over Violence Week culminates at 2 p.m. Sunday, when the public is invited to attend a one-mile march against violence, from the intersection of West Clarke Street and North Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, to Victory Over Violence Park, near West Vine Street.

Anyone with information about a violent incident is asked to contact Milwaukee police, at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers, at 414-224-TIPS or by using the P3 Tips app.

How to find support:

Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention recommends these resources for free support:

Sojourner Family Peace Center's domestic violence shelter and support: 414-933-2722.

414Life outreach and conflict mediation support: 414-439-5398.

Milwaukee County's 24-Hour Mental Health Crisis Line: 414-257-7222.

Milwaukee's Child Mobile Crisis and Trauma Response Team: 414-257-7621.

National crisis text line: text HOPELINE to 741741 to text with a trained crisis counselor.

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 800-273-8255.

