Warm up on way as KC celebrates Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory. Snow lurking in forecast

The weather will be a bit chilly as fans flock to downtown Kansas City Wednesday morning for the parade celebrating the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory, but as the crowd size rises, so will the temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

It was 37 degrees shortly before 6 a.m. at the Wheeler Downtown Airport. A light breeze, however, made it feel closer to freezing.

“By mid morning, expect highs to climb into the 50s already,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion. “And by the afternoon temperatures will be a high as the mid 60s.”

With such a fluctuation in temperatures, it’s almost a certainty that there will be fans who shed their shirts as fast as Jason Kelce did to cheer on his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, during the playoff game versus the Buffalo Bills.

The normal temperature for this time of year in Kansas City is 43 degrees

On Thursday, there will be a shift in the weather pattern that will bring northerly winds and cooler. Temps are expected to be in the upper 40s.

There is a possibility of a wintry mix of rain and snow or just snow on Friday morning, but snowfall amounts should be limited.

There is a 30-40% chance of one inch of snow across far northern Missouri. The possibility of snowfall drops off rather quickly heading south, with only a 10-30% chance of a trace of snowfall in Kansas City.

“Impacts look minor, especially given that surface temperatures will only be below freezing for the early parts of the event,” the weather service said.

Temperatures will be closer to normal on Friday, with a high of 41 degrees expected Friday. It will be cooler on Saturday, with temperatures reaching only to the upper 30s.

Unseasonably warm weather returns Sunday as the temperature climbs back to the lower 50s. The warm weather continues into next week with temps expected to be in the mid-50s for Presidents Day and upper 50s on Tuesday.