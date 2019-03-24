Warm weather is coming, and this $22 Bluetooth speaker with 22,500 5-star ratings is ready for the pool

It might seem like winter will never end, but believe it or not spring is almost here. You’ll be poolside before you know it, and no one likes splashing around in silence or even just lounging without a decent soundtrack. The OontZ Angle 3 3rd-Gen Portable Bluetooth Speaker doesn’t just offer great sound quality and battery life at a ridiculously affordable price, it’s also IPX5 rated so you don’t have to worry about splashes. It’s just $22 right now on Amazon and you should definitely check it out.

HIGHER QUALITY CRYSTAL CLEAR SOUND – The new OontZ Angle 3 Enhanced Stereo Edition delivers greater clarity stereo sound with clear mids and highs from dual precision acoustic stereo drivers; the bass output is enhanced by our proprietary passive bass radiator; unique triangular design and downward facing bass radiator enhance the sound quality of the music and vocals; Higher Quality Crystal Clear Sound & Features distance it from the competition

LOUDER VOLUME – Surprisingly loud, the Volume Booster 10+ watt power AMP pumps out more volume and plays your music with no distortion even at maximum volume; perfect speaker for your iPhone, iPad, Echo Dot, Echo, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Note, Smartphone Mac, Windows laptop, computer, Chromebook; perfect for home, dorm room, kitchen, bathroom, golf cart; stream your music on iTunes, Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora from your device wirelessly to the OontZ Angle 3 Enhanced Stereo Edition

INCREDIBLE 100 FOOT BLUETOOTH RANGE – Play up to 100 unobstructed feet away from your device; our advanced antenna design with Bluetooth 4.2 technology provides greater range and faster connection to your device; you can place your speaker up to 100 unobstructed feet away from your Echo Dot or Echo, or other Bluetooth device

LONGER BATTERY PLAYTIME PLAY UP TO 14 HOURS – Play from morning till night; bigger 2500mAh rechargeable battery can play up to 14 hours at 2/3 volume; play while charging so you can keep the music going around the clock

WATER RESISTANT IPX5 splashproof, rainproof shower speaker; IPX5 can resist gentle water spray and splash but cannot be partially or fully submerged; AUX IN PORT connect from TVs and non-Bluetooth devices with a 3.5mm audio cable; BUILT-IN MIC for handsfree personal speakerphone calls from a Smartphone or iPhone; PORTABLE 10 oz, 5” long, 2.8” tall travel speaker; INCLUDES Micro-USB charging cable; Official OontZ Angle 3 Carry Case available sold separately on Amazon

