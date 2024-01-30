Warm weather draws St. Louisans outdoors

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – After a brutal few weeks of winter weather in the St. Louis area, Monday served as a much-needed change of pace.

People gathered at places such as Creve Coeur Lake to take advantage of the warm front and soak up some sunshine.

Visitors said the recent gloomy weather has had an affect on their mood, and Monday’s sunshine got them out of a funk. Mei Han was one of them.

“Being out here, literally, the sun shines and I’m like, ‘This is a great day,’” Han said.

Many people agreed with the sentiment.

61-year-old run over, killed at Pacific nail salon

Gerbux and Reema Ajwani planned to be out at Creve Coeur Lake as much as possible this week to enjoy the warm front while it lasts, as they are already making plans to return.

“Yes, (we plan on returning) the day after tomorrow! He already told me, ‘Be ready; finish your work early so we can get here,’” she said.

While many may have skipped work or slipped out of the office early Monday, Christine Zika got to business.

Zika searched for metals at the lake. She spent Monday afternoon scanning the shoreline with her metal detector, looking for her next big find.

“I don’t come out here when it’s 19 F, because everything is frozen. But this is perfect!” Zika said. “It’s as close to a Florida beach as I’m going to get in the middle of the winter.”

Visitors suggested everyone take advantage of the warm and sunny weather to come.

“If you don’t want to move around, just go to your local park, sit on the bench, face the sun and take a nap,” Han said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.