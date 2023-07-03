Warm weather helps rare pink grasshopper evade predators

Gary Phillips, 65 spotted the rare pink grasshopper in his garden while he was pruning his dahlias

Recent warm weather has increased the chances of spotting an incredibly rare sight - a pink grasshopper.

These are so uncommon that some experts suggest people have just a 1% chance of seeing one in their lifetime.

But the hot weather means they are able to survive longer by hiding from predators, according to specialist organisation Buglife.

Amateur photographer Gary Phillips, 65, had a shock when he saw a bright creature he had never encountered before in his garden in Llandegfan, Anglesey.

Mr Phillips said taking a photo of the insect wasn't an easy task as they are "twitchy"

Mr Phillips, a retired engineer, was pruning his dahlias, and said: "I had to proper focus on what I'd seen, and realised it was a pink grasshopper which I thought has got to be rare.

"I'd never heard of them."

Despite its small size, the "vivid colour" of the grasshopper stood out and Mr Phillips was captivated, watching it hop across his lawn.

He carefully moved inside and got his camera from the house before crawling across his garden to get a close-up shot.

The green meadow grasshopper species is common across the UK - however, these are generally green, brown, or a combination of the two, allowing them to camouflage from predators.

It is believed on rare occasions, a genetic mutation causes them to turn pink.

This makes seeing them even rarer again, as their bright colours mean they are unable to hide from predators and do not survive very long.

Explaining their existence, Director of Fundraising and Communications for Buglife Paul Hetherington said the pink grasshopper's colour is caused by a recessive gene that can be passed through successive generations.

It is known as erythrism, which causes too much red pigment and not enough black.

Mr Hetherington explained that being pink in the wild is "not useful" for the insect as they stand out from the green grass.

Therefore, in summer when the grass changes, it increases their survival chances as they are less noticeable.

While some experts have tried to describe how rare they are by saying people have a 1% of seeing them in their lifetime, Mr Hetherington does not believe this is the case.

The expert has already seen three of the pink grasshoppers in his lifetime, and said: "If you look closely for them in any meadow, the chances of seeing them are actually very high."

The rare grasshoppers are seen more frequently in areas such as Anglesey, he said, because it is harder for them to cross over from the island and breed with different types.

Mr Hetherington said: "It's amazing to see the beauty of the creatures being appreciated.

"They are just wonderful."