Warm weather is making its return, time to hit the water. See the top 10 best cities for boating in Florida

February is coming to an end this week, which means spring break is rapidly approaching for exhausted students nationwide.

Every year, hordes of visitors escape to the Sunshine State to relax and unwind by the beach, either by laying on the warm sand or enjoying the water from a boat.

For those partaking in any sailing this spring or summer, a recent report from getmyboat.com, a boat rental marketplace, narrowed down the top boating cities around Florida.

Getmyboat analyzed recent Florida boat rental data on its platform, determining the city that boat owners register their boats in through their profiles on the website. Data was curated to exclude outliers for hourly and total trip rates, while rental types were categorized.

Here's Getmyboat's list of the top 10 best cities in Florida for boating and the average price to rent a boat in each one:

Miami

Miami has the third-largest skyline (third only to NYC and Chicago) in the United States.

Average hourly rental price: $202 per hour

Average total trip price: $788

Most popular boat: Motor Yacht

Miami Beach

Average hourly rental price: $209 per hour

Average total trip price: $831

Most popular boat: Motor Yacht

Fort Lauderdale

The 42-foot Pursuit 2021 S 428 Sport boasts four Yamaha 425 hp outboards, offering a max horsepower of 1,700, as it cruises down the Indian River Lagoon Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in St. Lucie County. The boat is debuting to the public at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show.

Average hourly rental price: $172 per hour

Average total trip price: $748

Most popular boat: Powerboats

Destin

Nearly 40 boats participated in the 37th annual Holiday on the Harbor Boat Parade sponsored by the Destin History and Fishing Museum on Sunday night.

Average hourly rental price: $142 per hour

Average total trip price: $651

Most popular boat: Pontoons

Fort Walton Beach

Average hourly rental price: $110 per hour

Average total trip price: $530

Most popular boat: Pontoons

Clearwater

A pelican on a boat bow rail at Clearwater Beach Marina.

Average hourly rental price: $99 per hour

Average total trip price: $467

Most popular boat: Pontoons

Holmes Beach

Average hourly rental price: $60 per hour

Average total trip price: $358

Most popular boat: Pontoons

Cape Coral

Boaters travel south along the adjacent canal to the empty lots of the area known as the Seven Island project Thursday, February 24, 2022. The city of Cape Coral is working with Forest Development Acquisition LLC to develop the long planned Seven Island project on a 47-acres property located along Old Burnt Store Road North. They are bringing a mixed-use development to northwest Cape Coral.

Average hourly rental price: $79 per hour

Average total trip price: $418

Most popular boat: Pontoons

St. Petersburg

Average hourly rental price: $112 per hour

Average total trip price: $517

Most popular boat: Pontoons

Sarasota

The Suncoast Boat Show opened Friday with 275 boats on display at Bayfront Park in Sarasota. Central Marine had a few boats by Jupiter Marine on display, including the 38 HFS, left, on sale for $728,830 and the 32 HFS, right, on sale for $477,845.

Average hourly rental price: $84 per hour

Average total trip price: $536

Most popular boat: Pontoons

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Spring break is almost here. See the top 10 Florida cities for boating