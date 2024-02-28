Warm weather is making its return, time to hit the water. See the top 10 best cities for boating in Florida
February is coming to an end this week, which means spring break is rapidly approaching for exhausted students nationwide.
Every year, hordes of visitors escape to the Sunshine State to relax and unwind by the beach, either by laying on the warm sand or enjoying the water from a boat.
For those partaking in any sailing this spring or summer, a recent report from getmyboat.com, a boat rental marketplace, narrowed down the top boating cities around Florida.
Getmyboat analyzed recent Florida boat rental data on its platform, determining the city that boat owners register their boats in through their profiles on the website. Data was curated to exclude outliers for hourly and total trip rates, while rental types were categorized.
Here's Getmyboat's list of the top 10 best cities in Florida for boating and the average price to rent a boat in each one:
Miami
Average hourly rental price: $202 per hour
Average total trip price: $788
Most popular boat: Motor Yacht
Miami Beach
Average hourly rental price: $209 per hour
Average total trip price: $831
Most popular boat: Motor Yacht
Fort Lauderdale
Average hourly rental price: $172 per hour
Average total trip price: $748
Most popular boat: Powerboats
Destin
Average hourly rental price: $142 per hour
Average total trip price: $651
Most popular boat: Pontoons
Fort Walton Beach
Average hourly rental price: $110 per hour
Average total trip price: $530
Most popular boat: Pontoons
Clearwater
Average hourly rental price: $99 per hour
Average total trip price: $467
Most popular boat: Pontoons
Holmes Beach
Average hourly rental price: $60 per hour
Average total trip price: $358
Most popular boat: Pontoons
Cape Coral
Average hourly rental price: $79 per hour
Average total trip price: $418
Most popular boat: Pontoons
St. Petersburg
Average hourly rental price: $112 per hour
Average total trip price: $517
Most popular boat: Pontoons
Sarasota
Average hourly rental price: $84 per hour
Average total trip price: $536
Most popular boat: Pontoons
This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Spring break is almost here. See the top 10 Florida cities for boating