Warm weather means extra-busy skunk mating season in Ohio

Love and a pungent odor are in the air this week, and it has nothing to do with holidays commemorating patron saints.

Skunk mating season has reached the Buckeye State in full force, according to Jamey Emmert, an education coordinator for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The fowl-smelling weasels typically breed in Ohio from February to April.

Like most other mammals, they prefer warmer weather.

"They'll be more active when the weather allows for it," Emmert said. "They certainly are more active than if we had what you would expect a typical February to be like, because they're not super cold-hardy."

'Mating season is always around Valentine's Day'

Skunks, like many animals in this part of the world, do not hibernate, but instead torpor.

Torpor can be thought of as a short-term, miniature hibernation.

"Their heart rate drops a little bit and they'll just sleep away a few days of brutally cold, nasty weather," Emmert said. "When the weather improves, they'll come out, be active. And then when the weather takes a dip, they'll sleep it away again."

That's why squirrels, groundhogs and of course skunks can come out to play on warm winter days — hibernating animals don't have that luxury.

Skunks tend to shake off their torpor for the start of mating season no matter the temperature.

"Mating season is always around Valentine's Day, easy to remember," Emmert said. "Skunks have a stronger sense to be active and to go out and search for a mate, so they may be willing to be more active even in really cold and nasty weather because they just have that one thing on their mind."

Recent high temperatures across Ohio have made them very active.

"Two days ago, there was a skunk crossing the road right in front of my house," Emmert said. "My dogs were barking. That was the first one I'd seen in a while."

For assistance in Ohio with a problem skunk, call and ODNR at 1-800-WILDLIFE.

Skunks are 'imperative to our ecosystem'

Despite their unpopularity, skunks are helpful critters to have around.

"They are imperative to our ecosystem," Emmert said. "They fill a very important niche of keeping pests at bay."

Their aeration of lawns and flower beds might be frustrating at times, but it's done with good intentions.

"They're just searching for those grubs that are beneath the soil surface," Emmert said. "They eat a lot of insects and grubs, and they'll even feed on carrion. They're opportunistic, quintessential omnivores."

For anyone who has had a nest of yellowjackets underground, skunks would make a nice friend.

"They don't mind raiding yellowjacket nests," Emmert said. "All that stinging doesn't seem to bother them too much. It's worth the reward of the all that delicious larvae they can find if they dig deeply."

'You don't want skunks living there'

If they become too comfortable with a property, though, skunks tend to outstay their welcome.

The best skunk-eviction tactic is to eliminate access to food sources like fallen bird seed, garbage cans and compost piles.

"Having a catch underneath the bird feeder where the seed falls into a basket and doesn't hit the ground will make a big difference," Emmert said. "There's all kinds of bird-feeding systems out there that will help alleviate those problems."

Pet food should be kept inside, especially at night.

Leftover human food around grills will attract skunks. So will unsecured trash cans.

"If I were to throw my compost into the tree line, I can surely bet that skunks are going to come around ," Emmert said. "Even if they don't want those coffee grounds, for instance, they're going to be curious, so they're likely to be more attracted to my yard."

Once food and water sources are eliminated, homeowners can close off potential living areas, like holes under sheds, loosened latticework and cubbies in decks.

"Keeping those areas inaccessible is of utmost importance," Emmert said. "You don't want skunks living there, especially nesting and reproducing."

The next level of skunk deterrence would be to shout at them whenever they linger. Some people like to clap their hands, leave on radios and install motion-sensitive lights.

"Implement a series of different harassment techniques," Emmert said. "Keep them guessing. Keep them uncomfortable."

'Skunks will spray 15 feet or more'

Skunks that get too startled will release their infamous spray.

Even babies are armed with the disgusting liquid.

"Once they're adults, skunks will spray 15 feet or more," Emmert said.

The nauseating smell tends to linger longer than anyone would care to experience, which is why they have almost no natural predators.

Except wildlife agents and professional trappers.

"You can always give us call," Emmert said.

The number to reach an ODNR expert is 1-800-WILDLIFE, which is 800-945-3543.

