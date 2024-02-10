Warm weather and near record highs round out the weekend, with possible storms Monday evening

Central Florida will stay warm throughout the weekend and into Monday.

Temperatures will reach the lower 80s which is good beach weather.

If you are going to the beach lookout for rip currents and swim near lifeguards.

Monday will be even warmer with highs to be reaching near record highs.

Be on the lookout for possible storms Monday evening, with cooler temps arriving for Tuesday.

