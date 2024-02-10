Warm weather to start the weekend
It’s going to be a great weather day and, overall, a great weekend.
Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said it will be partly cloudy and dry for the weekend.
Saturday daytime highs will reach the upper 70s.
Sunday daytime highs will reach the low 80s.
Starting early next week, a front will bring scattered rainfall to Central Florida.
Cool weather for the beginning of the week.
