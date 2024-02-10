Will warm weather stick around in Columbus? Here's what forecasters, Farmers' Almanac say

The setting sun illuminates the downtown Columbus skyline. After several days of warmer weather, cold may return for the remainder of winter in Columbus.

Spring in February. Or at least, that's what it's felt like as warmer weather spread across Columbus several days last week.

Temperatures climbed into the 60s in central Ohio during the first full week of February. It's a phenomenon some Ohioans jokingly call "fool's spring."

But, spring is still several weeks away and doesn't officially start until March 19.

Until then, here's what the National Weather Service and the Farmers' Almanac have to say about the weeks ahead and this spring in Columbus and Ohio.

Will warm weather stick around for February in Columbus?

Despite recent above average temperatures, the warm weather isn't likely to stick around in the short term.

Colder weather is heading for Columbus, with temperatures expected to dip as low as 29 degrees Monday night and 28 degrees Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Some snow could even pop up in Columbus on Monday. Rain will likely turn into snow after 10 p.m. Monday night in Columbus, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow showers will also be possible in the Columbus area during the day Friday, forecasts show. But any snow may not result in much accumulation as temperatures are expected to rise above freezing and reach 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

What does the Farmer's Almanac say about winter and spring in Ohio?

Central Ohioans should expect the remainder of winter to be both cold and stormy, according to the Farmers' Almanac.

The month of March could bring with it "wild swings" in temperature and likely more storms, according to the Farmers' Almanac.

The Farmers' Almanac states that Ohioans and many others in the Midwest should expect a cool spring and a slow rise in temperatures.

April in particular will be a stormy month with some snow still possible due to cold temperatures. May could also lead to cooler temperatures, with storms and severe weather possible as well, according to the Farmers' Almanac.

