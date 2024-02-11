Warm weather is on the way
Warm weather for one more day before a cool front arrives.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Monday will be even warmer.
Monday night will have a chance for a few passing storms during the evening.
Cooler temps will follow on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Read: Sensory Safari: Central Florida zoo offers inclusive program
The 80s will be back next weekend with a chance of rain.
Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.