Warm Wednesday sees cold front, rain showers and storms during the evening

Wednesday will be warmer before a cold front arrives later in the evening.

Temperatures are in the upper-60s and low-70s around Central Florida, according to NWS Melbourne.

Rain showers and a few storms will announce the cold front, with the greatest storm threat aimed at the I-4 corridor.

It will move northeast at 30-40 mph, bringing occasional lightning, downpours and gusty winds.

There is another moderate risk for life-threatening rip currents at area beaches and a small craft advisory for late Wednesday night.