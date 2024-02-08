Warm this weekend but a 'change in the weather pattern' could bring a powerful storm

PROVIDENCE − A powerful storm could hit Southern New England early next week, meteorologists say.

"At this point, there is potential for an impactful storm system early in the week," the National Weather Service says in its forecast discussion. "This may bring rain and/or heavy snow with a period of strong winds. On top of this astronomical tides are high, so we may have to contend with coastal flooding."

There is still "a lot of uncertainty in the timing, track and exact intensity," the weather service says. "These details are key to determining our exact impacts and if it is more rain or snow."

If the storm strengthens, it's likely to take a more northerly track and bring snow to New England, according to AccuWeather.

Computer models are still showing a "large spread" in guidance on the track, intensity and timing of the storm, the weather service says.

If the storm strengthens and gets better organized as it moves through the Midwest, it's likely to track farther north, according to commercial forecasting service AccuWeather, and "produce a broadening swath of accumulating snow from the central Appalachians to New England."

"Should the storm develop to its full potential, a heavy snowfall may occur in parts of the Northeast and some people may spend the first part of Valentine's Day digging out or dealing with possible travel delays in the wake of the storm," AccuWeather says.

Storm will mark a change in the weather pattern

The storm would follow a relatively warm stretch, with the temperature expected to reach the 50s this weekend, but the storm will mark a switch in that trend, according to AccuWeather.

"One thing is for sure, this storm will start a pattern that brings colder, more active weather from the Midwest to the Northeast with reinforcing shots of seasonably cold air masses with the potential for some clipper systems to bring snow events," AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore said.

