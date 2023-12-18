SoCal to see 5 days of rain, with possible flooding
Two storm systems are expected to bring days of rain to Southern California this week - and it could result in flash flooding in some areas.
Some big fantasy football performances were countered with some truly head-scratching ones in Week 15. Matt Harmon sifts through all the noise from Sunday.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don recaps all of Sunday's NFL action, including James Cook delivering an astounding performance in Week 15.
Did you make it past the first round of your playoffs? Do they start in Week 16? Whatever your situation, we have some pickups to consider ahead of the action.
“I felt like the kid that didn’t do anything in the class project but got an A,” Allen said afterward. Here's what he meant, and why it should put the rest of the AFC on notice.
Mahomes has previously defended his teammates in public. This time he couldn't hide the frustration on his face.
Scott Pianowski breaks down the players who helped fantasy managers advance with a big performance — or left them desperate for more.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
One team is fighting for the No. 1 seed, the other is trying to remain in the playoff race.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cowboys at Bills game.
The latest reading on inflation and earnings from consumer companies will greet investors amid a roaring stock market rally.
Meet the ChomChom: The 'holy grail' tool with over 132,000 purrfect ratings.
Software recalls delivered OTA don't require a dealer visit. Automakers are taking advantage.
Author Lynnette Khalfani-Cox faced financial setbacks and found that a healthy mindset was key to overcoming them.
'Small but mighty,' says one of 31,000+ fans — and it's waterproof! Save 55% and never endure that tinny sound again.
The UFC 297 main event got started a month earlier than planned.
James looked very comfortable in the offense, finishing with eight points (two 3-pointers) and three assists. Pippen finished with a full stat line, netting 21 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals.
The Lions, Steelers and Bengals all picked up critical wins for their playoff pursuits.
The Vikings had an early lead, but the Bengals rallied in the fourth quarter.
California's Civil Rights Department (CRD) has announced that it has reached a settlement agreement with Activision Blizzard for a case it filed in 2021, accusing the company of systemic gender discrimination and fostering a culture that encouraged rampant misogyny and sexual harassment.
Matthew Perry died of the effects of ketamine — but he previously did treatments for his mental health. Here's what to know.