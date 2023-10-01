Warm and windy Sunday to kick off October
Denver7 forecast October 1, 2023. Breezy and warm to start the month, ahead of cooler, wetter weather early next week.
Amazon's latest early Prime Day deal knocks up to 69 percent off Echo smart speakers, including the Echo Dot, the Echo Pop and the Echo Studio.
Why have a cold sandwich when you can bring a hot lunch to work?
A closer look at the labor market awaits investors as the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes remain in focus.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers up his lineup advice for every Week 4 game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bills vs. Dolphins game.
Rising authoritarianism, climbing temperatures, and expanding social media empires are exacerbating our ongoing democratic crisis.
A Lodge skillet, a mini waffle maker, a dishwasher magnet that just might save your marriage — these are most useful and popular kitchens you didn't know you needed.
The Raiders are opting to start an untested rookie QB over 15-year veteran Brian Hoyer.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons in London.
A Cuisinart knife set for over 60% off, wildly popular earbuds for $19: Scoop 'em up while you can.
George M. Johnson, author of “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” sought to create a book that equips young Black and queer people with tools and resources that Johnson said he would have found valuable in their younger years. The book was met with resounding praise and awards but also with backlash, landing near the top of the list of banned books in America.
The Marlins, Blue Jays, Rangers, Diamondbacks and Astros clinched their tickets to the postseason on Saturday, as the playoff picture is almost complete.
Sam Hartman would not let Notre Dame lose.
'Since I started using these towels to dry my hair, I have felt my hair fall out a little less,' wrote a rave reviewer.
The AL West title is up for grabs on Sunday.
Baylor overcame a 28-point second half deficit to storm back and get a much-needed win over UCF.
No. 1 Georgia needed another second-half comeback and a heroic effort from tight end Brock Bowers to avoid its first loss in nearly two years.
The PGMOL admitted error following Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Tottenham on a disputed Luis Diaz first-half goal.
Kyler Murray has not played or practiced for the Cardinals since tearing his ACL in a game last December.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.