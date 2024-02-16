Has it been a warm winter? See where this season stacks up in Columbus to the record

Have you been feeling warm this winter?

Maybe it was the warm December or rain-filled January that has you feeling like this winter has been a little unseasonable. However, the meteorological winter (December through February) in 2023-2024 won't likely be breaking any records for warmest average temperature.

The warmest average winter in Columbus was 41.7 degrees in 1890. This winter season has averaged around 37.7 degrees (tied for fifth all-time) with just under two weeks left in February, according to National Weather Service Wilmington office data. The average is calculated by creating a mean of all the daily highs and lows.

Weather alert: Winter weather advisory issued Friday for Columbus, southern Ohio

Just because it may not break any records doesn't mean it hasn't been warm, though, thanks in part to the El Niño weather pattern affecting the United States this season.

December, for example, was a tie with December 2021 for the fourth-warmest December on record, with an average temperature of 41.8 degrees, The Dispatch previously reported. The warmest December came in 2015, with an average temperature of 44.7.

What is El Niño, and how does it impact Ohio's winter weather?

In general, it means Ohioans should expect less precipitation and higher temperatures throughout this winter.

Winter weather: An El Niño winter is coming. What does that mean for snow this year?

Weather experts warned at the beginning of the winter to expect warmer and drier weather than usual, thanks to an El Niño (meaning the boy or Christ child in Spanish) weather pattern that causes warmer waters in the Pacific Ocean.

It leads to abnormal weather everywhere, resulting from a "flipped pattern," in which the south is cooler than average and the north is warmer. According to The Yale University School of Environment, climate change is the primary driver of the weather pattern rather than the sun's output, which used to be the main cause.

@Colebehr_report

Cbehrens@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: It's been a warm winter in Columbus, but will it set a record?