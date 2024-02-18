Warmer air returns for tomorrow!

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

The main story for today was the winter feel in the air for a second day in a row. A brisk SW wind 10-20 mph with recoded gusts around 30mph brought in little change of temperatures today, as highs topped out in the upper 20s today. Heading into the night, winds will relax slightly and switch to out of the NW 10-15 gusting to 25mph at times. This wind shift will bring in more clouds late tonight, so calling it a few clouds from time to time.

Clouds start off your Sunday, but a departing upper level trough will help clear clouds out from West to East through the afternoon and that increase in daytime sunshine will bump temperatures up into the mid 30s. Winds will stay fairly blustery out of the WNW 10-15 mph with a few gusts over 20. Overnight, mainly clear skies with temperatures to around 20.

A few high level clouds will move in Monday, so I am going with filtered sunshine for much of the day. Winds from the weekend will relax and switch to the SE, pulling in even warmer air with highs approaching 40! Mild temperatures continue through much of the week, with highs approaching 50 on Wednesday. Watching two potential systems: one could bring a passing drizzle Wednesday AM and a clipper system bringing light snow Friday Am, that’s about it.

