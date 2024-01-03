Warmer, drier than normal 2023 capped with record December in Mitchell

Jan. 2—MITCHELL — The warmest December on record in Mitchell put a final flourish on a warmer and drier 2023 than normal in the Corn Palace city and around the region.

Mitchell's temperatures were 9.9 degrees above normal for December and were 1.8 degrees above normal for 2023, according to the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls. Mitchell's high temperature for December came twice with highs of 65 degrees on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7, while the lowest minimum temperature for the month was 13 degrees on Dec. 1 and it never was colder than that 13-degree mark in the month.

The average temperature for the month in Mitchell was 32.9 degrees, above the normal value for December of 23 degrees. That beats out the previous record set in 1939 at 32.5 degrees average. The 2023 figure had no recent comparison in Mitchell, with no other ranking in the top-five in the last 60 years.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls issued some year-end reports on Tuesday.

According to the NWS, temperatures throughout the Tri-State area of Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota were above normal, with annual departures as many as 1-3 degrees above normal.

"The year was marked by two months with very large departures. A very cold and snowy February, March, and early April led to large below normal temperature departures. However, December 2023 was also the warmest month on record for the Tri-State area," the NWS said.

Around the nation, December 2023 will be one of the warmest on record for the U.S. In South Dakota, Huron, Sioux Falls and Watertown were all record warm Decembers and average temperature departures across portions of the northern and central United States were greater than 5 degrees above normal. Other Midwest cities reporting their warmest Decembers on record included Minneapolis, Fargo, Duluth, Green Bay, Des Moines and Milwaukee.

Other notable facts on Mitchell's weather included:

* Of the 31 days in December, the final 29 days of the month were warmer than normal.

* Total precipitation for the year 2023 in Mitchell has been unofficially recorded at 20.59 inches, down lightly from the normal figure of 21.14 inches. According to the 2023 year comparison to normals, which are based on the 30-year period from 1991 to 2020, Mitchell received 0.55 inches less than normal.

* Mitchell has received 6.5 inches of snowfall this winter season (dating to July 1).

* Four months were cooler than normal in 2023 for Mitchell. January, February and March, plus July, with March 9.1 degrees cooler than normal.