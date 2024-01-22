With warmer temperatures, will Des Moines melt all its snow?

Temperatures are starting to warm up, with highs above freezing starting Monday and into the rest of the week. Does this mean we can look forward to the snow finally melting?

To put it simply: Yes, eventually.

While temperatures are expected to be in the mid-30s during the daytime most of this week, meteorologist Brooke Hagenhoff at the National Weather Service in Des Moines said low overnight temperatures and freezing snow expected Monday night and into Tuesday morning can stop the melting we may see during the day.

But, Tuesday afternoon's high of 35 degrees and Wednesday's of 36 will help make much more melting progress.

How quickly will snow melt in Des Moines?

Hagenhoff doesn't expect the snow to be gone overnight.

"It certainly won't be uniform and having a precise timeline on when we'll be snow-free is really uncertain," Hagenhoff said.

Blizzard conditions in Iowa last week caused snow to blow and uneven accumulations. There are areas where snow has drifted and caused deep, cold piles that will take longer to melt, Hagenhoff said.

Will Iowa see flooding or other hazards from snow melt?

Expect roads to be a slushy mess while the ice is melting this week, Hagenhoff warned.

"You're going to have all of this extra runoff there as well as lingering icy patches that are still on the road," she said.

NWS Des Moines is not yet concerned about rapid melting causing flooding.

When does winter end?

If you're hoping the worst of winter is behind us, we've got some bad news. There's still a lot of winter ahead.

Astronomical winter, which is based on the position of the Earth in relation to the sun, started on Dec. 21 and runs until March 21.

Weather forecasters group the seasons into three-month pairings based on temperature cycles. Meteorological winter runs from December through February.

