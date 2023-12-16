Warmer temperatures expected statewide for the weekend in Arizona

Saturday in Phoenix is expected to see above average temperatures and mostly sunny skies that would keep the weekend warm.

Phoenix is forecast to remain about 15 degrees warmer than average for the entire weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The high temperature on Saturday in the Valley is expected to be 78 degrees and the low 50 degrees, with dry conditions keeping rain out of the state.

Conditions on Saturday should remain calm, with a varying breeze of 10 miles per hour fading by the night.

Unseasonably warm weather is expected to linger Sunday in Phoenix with a high of 75 degrees and a low of 49 degrees. The few clouds making an appearance are scheduled to roll out, revealing clear skies.

Flagstaff to stay dry with no chance of snow

Arizonans who started their weekend in Flagstaff are expected to see dry conditions and mostly sunny skies on Saturday alongside a high of 55 degrees.

The weekend in Flagstaff is forecast to be five to 10 degrees above average for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service.

Breezes could reach 15 miles per hour before quieting alongside a low of 18 degrees on Saturday, which would keep nighttime temperatures closer to typical winter in the high country.

The weather service said these above average temperatures would persist into early next week.

Tucson to maintain warm, breezy conditions

Southern Arizona should see similar conditions as the rest of the state on Saturday, with a high of 77 degrees and a nightly low of 44 degrees.

The weather service said Tucson would remain seven to 11 degrees above average on Saturday, and 10 to 14 degrees above average on Sunday.

Breezy conditions lasted throughout the weekend in Tucson, with gusts reaching up to 20 miles per hour on Saturday but weakening on Sunday to about 10 miles per hour.

Sunday in Tucson should see a high of 79 degrees with sunny skies and nightly low of 47 degrees.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix-area weather: Statewide temps to be above average this weekend