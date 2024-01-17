Warmer temperatures in Kansas City metro won’t last. When will the bitter cold return?

The Kansas City area will have a slight reprieve from bitter cold temperatures Wednesday before they return to close out the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs Wednesday are expected to reach around 32 degrees in the metro area with an overnight low of 19 degrees. There’s a chance for some flurries between midnight and 4 a.m.

Thursday is predicted to be partly sunny with a high around 29 degrees and an overnight low dropping to 3 degrees. Light snow could hit the metro overnight Thursday, at most bringing 1 to 2 inches of accumulation to the northern areas of the metro.

Friday marks a return to bitter cold temperatures and strong winds in the metro area. Highs are expected to reach 11 degrees with a wind chill of minus 10 to minus 20 degrees and an overnight low of minus 7 degrees.

On Saturday, wind chill temperatures are expected to drop further. The high Saturday will hover around 12 degrees with a wind chill as cold as minus 25. Overnight lows could reach 4 degrees before warming to a high of around 31 degrees Sunday.