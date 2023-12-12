Warmer temperatures return after Tuesday’s chilly morning start

Tuesday morning gets off to a chilly start before warmer temperatures arrive.

Temps will be in the 40s and 50s during the morning before reaching in upper 60s and lower 70s in the afternoon, according to NWS Melbourne.

Skies will have plenty of clouds, but mostly dry conditions are expected.

Volusia and Brevard counties could see some isolated showers later in the afternoon, according to NWS Melbourne.

There is a small craft advisory and a moerate risk of rip currents at Central Florida beaches.