Warmer weather, chance of rain expected Thursday

Jan. 17—TUPELO — Residents across Northeast Mississippi should see temperatures get above freezing for more than 12 hours on Thursday, helping thaw ice from roads and houses.

"You should see highs around 40 degrees in Tupelo, a little cooler as you go north," said meteorologist Corey Chastelson with the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee. "There will be some over ranging precipitation across the area. It is expected to be mainly in the form of rain and overall, it will be fairly light precipitation."

The forecast shows a 25% chance of precipitation in the early afternoon hours Thursday. The total rainfall should be less than one-tenth of an inch.

The sun shone most of Wednesday. That combined with more motorists out on the roads helped clear and dry paths along most major thoroughfares.

While Thursday is expected to be cloudy all day, the temperature is anticipated to top 32 degrees by 10 a.m. It should remain above freezing until at least midnight Thursday night. The sun is expected to come out midday Friday to push temperatures above 32 for at least a couple of hours.

A second wave of cold air will keep the region below freezing until Sunday afternoon.

