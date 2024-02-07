Warmer weather is heading to the Lower Hudson Valley this weekend. How long will it last?

Cluxatawney Henrietta may have predicted an early spring around the corner, and that will be true for the rest of the week.

But don't put away the salt and snow shovel just yet.

The Accuweather forecast for Wednesday, Feb. 7 calls for plenty of sunshine and a high of 45 degrees, with a low of 29 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to rise through Saturday. Highs on Thursday and Friday will reach 50 degrees, according to Accuweather, with overnight lows of 36 degrees Thursday and 41 degrees Friday. A mild day with clouds and sunshine is expected Saturday, with temperatures rising to 60 degrees and an overnight low of 44 degrees.

Sunday is forecasted to be partly sunny and mild with a high of 56 degrees and a low of 35 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies are expected on Monday, with a high of 51 degrees and a low of 30 degrees.

There is a chance of rain and snow on Tuesday, Feb. 13, according to Accuweather, with cloudy skies and high temperatures reaching only 45 degrees and lows around 28 degrees.

