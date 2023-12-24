Warmer weather for Santa and his crew gearing up for a So San Diego Christmas flight

SAN DIEGO — As rain begins to taper off, cloudy skies will continue to take over into Sunday (Christmas Eve) as Santa and his reindeer gear up for their busiest night of the year.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures Saturday were slightly cooler than Friday along the coastline and for some inland areas. However, temperatures were up to 10 degrees warmer for most parts of the county.

We can all continue to expect clouds anywhere west of the mountains through Sunday.

Meanwhile, there are some changes to the forecast which should make for easy going flying conditions for good ole St. Nick and his flight crew; at least in our neck of the woods.

High pressure will begin to build over California into Tuesday, helping ramp up temperatures back to where they should be or just slightly above it.

As we head into Wednesday, weak low pressure will pass north of us, breaking down the ridge and welcoming back cooler conditions for Wednesday and Thursday.

With it, we can also expect cooler conditions, more clouds, and westerly winds over the mountains and into the deserts.

As we end the year and look ahead into 2024, with this low-pressure system moving in along the California bite, according to the NWS, there is uncertainty about the placement of the system and the potential for rain. As of now, the forecast includes slight chances of rain late next week into the weekend.

Maximum day time high temperatures will rise to right where they should be as we kick off the week, while overnight temperatures will land slightly above average. We can also expect a potentially wet last weekend of 2023.

High temperatures for Monday–temperatures will be a little below normal in most areas Sunday but warm a few degrees Monday. Fair weather will prevail even though some clouds will linger Sunday (National Weather Service)

Pictured above are the high temperatures for Sunday and Monday — temperatures will be a little below normal in most areas Sunday, but warm a few degrees Monday. Fair weather will prevail even though some clouds will linger Sunday.

