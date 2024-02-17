Warmer winter could lead to early spring and early planting -- a welcome sign for American Crystal Sugar

Feb. 17—GRAND FORKS — The warm weather and lack of snow has made for a record-breaking winter in Grand Forks County, as well as across the region. For farmers, that might mean an early spring and, thus, an earlier planting season.

For American Crystal Sugar, it likely will create a change of pace from the past few years, general agronomist Joe Hastings said.

"Four out of the last five years we've been later than average," he said. "May 5 has kind of been our average date really. ... I think 2021 was the last year we were planting earlier than that, so looking at this year with the snow cover, the amount of moisture we had going into last fall, I think we are anticipating a more average to even earlier planting date."

This winter has been a warm one

, and temperatures in Grand Forks have been averaging nearly seven degrees above normal since the start of October, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Forks.

The end of January

broke records for warmest high and low temperatures. The warmer temperatures have meant more mixed precipitation, leading to ice events like the

major ice storm

that arrived at the end of December.

With changes in weather, there's the question of the impact on agriculture. Katelyn Landeis, NDSU agriculture Extension agent for Grand Forks County, said there's nothing for farmers to worry about yet, as there are no crops in the ground unless someone is growing winter wheat or winter rye. In fact, the warmer weather is a good sign of a possible early spring. As North Dakota has a short growing season, spring coming sooner means more time for crops to grow. With the first two feet of ground being around 30 to 32 degrees, that means seeds can be planted sooner.

A lack of snow does mean less moisture for the ground to soak up as it melts, but it's too early to tell if it's anything to be concerned about yet, Landeis said. Though the Grand Forks area is in abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions, there's still spring rain to consider.

Hastings said it's especially good for sugar beets to be planted early, and hopes this is something American Crystal can do before the typical May 5 planting time, or possibly even in April.

"Sugar beets love time to develop," he said. "We see our best yields when we're planted earlier in April and very early May. That's our highest crop yield potential."

The beets will need enough moisture to germinate, but Hastings isn't concerned about the low ground moisture right now. The rain and snow from fall has been distributed through the soil and farther into the earth, he said; the beets should be able to make use of this because they're taproots. Taproots like the sugar beet are hardy plants that can dig deep into the ground, around 6 feet, and grab that moisture that's sunken into the earth, he said. If the beets can germinate and get a bit of good rain, it'll be a good growing season.

"In April if we can get a nice, even rain across those acres to facilitate germination it's beneficial," he said. "We do need moisture (in the topsoil)."

In addition to farming, Landeis added that those with livestock, especially young or small animals, might be having some difficulty with the wetter conditions. With the back-and-forth of freezing and thawing, mud builds up and can make the animals wet. The wet combined with the rises and dips in temperature can lead to illness. Calves can be especially susceptible to this. Landeis said it's calving season for some ranchers, and calves have trouble regulating their internal temperatures. With how the weather's been, it's something for people to keep an eye on, she said.

"That's just something that our livestock producers have to watch out for if they're calving during this time of year," she said.