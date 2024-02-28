Warmest-ever maple season surprises producers as Ohio Maple Madness Tour begins

Feb. 28—This winter's warmer-than-ever weather has brought surprises to maple producers and others concerned with the making of Geauga County maple syrup.

"Anything we ever knew about maple syrup production has changed this year," said Les Ober, educator for agriculture and natural resources with the Ohio State Extension Service in Geauga County.

The annual maple production has been his specialty for more than two decades, and he said he's never seen a maple season like this one.

The season ends when maple trees bud, turning the sap bitter.

Many think that the warm weather meant a bad year for maple syrup.

"But we've had some of the best-tasting maple syrup ever made this year," Ober said.

Some producers got an early start tapping their maple trees, beginning in early January rather than waiting until the traditional Presidents Day (Jan. 21 this year) start for tapping trees.

"We had warm weather in early January, then a cold spell for Martin Luther King Day on Jan. 15," Ober said. "Early tappers will have a full two-month-plus maple season, while those who waited to tap their trees may have a much shorter season.

"In my 26 years in this job, I've never seen a season that could be this long."

Kevin Holy of Munson Township was among the "early tappers" who continue to experience a good flow of sap into March. Holy's Seldom Seen Farm in Montville Township uses a state-of-the-art tapping system, with hundreds of feet of plastic tubes creating a vacuum to suck the sap from the trees before it goes to an oil-fired evaporator to create syrup.

"We're hoping for our season to last until March 20," he said. "The syrup is a little darker now than our earliest syrup, but it's got a great flavor this year. We have 1,360 taps and are aiming for a half-gallon of syrup per tap."

It takes 35 to 45 gallons of sap to make one gallon of maple syrup, but because much of the water is removed first with technologically advanced equipment, it's a more efficient process at Seldom Seen Farm.

Holy and his wife, Morgan, are among the few maple producers doing it as a full-time livelihood, Ober said.

"For most of the Amish producers and many others, maple syrup production is a sideline," he said.

The Holys are among the Geauga County participants in the Ohio Maple Producers Association's 2024 Ohio Maple Madness Tour, a drive-it-yourself experience. They'll offer a free pancake breakfast to those who come to their farm the next two Saturdays.

Here are some other participants in the Ohio Maple Producers Association's Ohio Maple Madness Tour, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 2, 3, 9 and 10. Amish farms are not open on Sundays. See ohiomaple.org for details about all Ohio participants.

