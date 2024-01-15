Warming center in Allentown open to Pittsburgh residents during cold weather

Pittsburgh residents will have a place to warm up in Allentown during this week’s upcoming cold temperatures.

Abiding Missions’ 28 Below Warming Center is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. any time the high temperature is 28 degrees or less.

The center is located at 731 Excelsior Street.

Guests can warm up, sleep, eat and hydrate.

Hygiene resources will also be available for anyone who needs them.

