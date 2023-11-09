Warming Center in Twin Falls offers shelter from the cold
The warming center will be open overnight whenthe temperature is below 29 degrees.
The warming center will be open overnight whenthe temperature is below 29 degrees.
It's an open secret that the data sets used to train AI models are deeply flawed. Image corpora tends to be U.S.- and Western-centric, partly because Western images dominated the internet when the data sets were compiled. Now, OpenAI says that it wants to combat them by partnering with outside institutions to create new, hopefully improved data sets.
The Minnesota Supreme Court dismisses a lawsuit seeking to keep former President Donald Trump’s name from appearing on the state’s Republican primary ballot, but leaves open the possibility for a general election challenge. In Michigan, arguments begin in another 14th Amendment lawsuit looking to bar Trump’s name from ballots.
Morris took over as NC State's starter in October but doesn't want to play in a fifth game this season.
A savings account can be a valuable tool in teaching your child how to manage their own money later on. Here's how to choose the best savings account for kids.
In Paige Bueckers’ opinion, her performance in No. 2 Connecticut’s season-opening victory Wednesday wasn’t good. “But I’m grateful to have a bad game right now.”
It took a decade for the hot young comedian to become an "instant" success.
Experts say there's a reason to be cautious about libido gummies, which can include an array of ingredients.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Despite their risks, electric space heaters are popular. But how concerned should you be about them, and how can you use them safely? Experts explain.
The tax agency announced this week a host of improvements to help Americans file their taxes next year.
A group of Google employees has published an open letter calling out an alleged double standard in the company related to freedom of expression surrounding the Israel-Hamas war. The letter condemns “hate, abuse and retaliation” within the company against Muslim, Arab, and Palestinian workers and demands it pulls out of Project Nimbus.
The Resident Evil 4 remake is coming to iPhone 15 Pro, iPad and Mac just in time for the holidays. The survival horror classic will support cross-progression across Apple devices.
With no consensus No. 1 pick, all eyes will be on a handful of freshmen and a few standout sophomores this men's college basketball season.
Ozone, the maker of an AI-powered collaborative video editor in the cloud, has raised $7.1 million in seed funding and is launching in open beta. The Y Combinator alum aims to provide content creators with AI assistance that lets them complete repetitive editing tasks in seconds, rather than in hours. Ozone doesn’t want to replace human creativity with AI, it instead wants to give content creators tools to create engaging videos faster and more efficiently.
Facebook parent Meta is teaming up with Hugging Face and European cloud infrastructure company Scaleway to launch a new AI-focused startup program at the Station F startup megacampus in Paris. The underlying goal of the program is to promote a more "open and collaborative" approach to AI development across the French technology world. Many of the major tech companies, including Microsoft, Google and ChatGPT-developer OpenAI, are arguing for more regulation and warning of the existential threat posed by AI, even though they are simultaneously developing powerful AI technologies themselves.
Indian adds FTR x 100% R Carbon and Challenger Elite to the 2024 lineup. PowerBand audio gets more powerful speakers with LED lighting and more bass.
Upon opening its first overseas office in London last Thursday, a16z made its first U.K. investment announcement today. The venture capital firm has led a $4.2 million seed round in Pimlico. Based in London -- as one could surmise from its name borrowed from the city's charming area -- the startup is building the infrastructure for developers to make more user-friendly decentralized applications or dApps.
Excellent hardware requires an excellent software stack. A weak telemetry system can spell catastrophe for hardware projects, so many companies rely on expensive, complicated solutions, like knitting together multiple open-source telemetry tools that are built and maintained by a few on-staff engineers. The Los Angeles-based startup was founded by Austin Spiegel and Karthik Gollapudi in the middle of 2022.
The Spartans shot 1 of 20 from 3-point distance in a shocking loss at home.
The NBA All-Star Game is returning to the Bay Area in 2025.