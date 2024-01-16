Warming centers available across metro Atlanta as temps dip into teens tonight
With temperatures dipping into the teens overnight, warming centers will be available across metro Atlanta.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says a low of 16 degrees is expected in Atlanta tonight.
Gwinnett County will have five warming centers open between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Locations in Gwinnett County include:
Buford Senior Center at 2755 Sawnee Avenue
Centerville Senior Center at 3025 Bethany Church Road in Snellville
Shorty Howell Park Activity Building at 2750 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth
Lawrenceville Senior Center at 225 Benson Street
Best Friend Park Gym at 6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross
DeKalb County has four warming centers available for residents 24 hours a day beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday through 8 a.m. Thursday, including:
Exchange Park Recreation Center at 2771 Columbia Drive in Decatur
Mason Mill Recreation Center at 1340 McConnell Drive in Decatur
Tobie Grant at 593 Parkdale Drive in Scottdale
Frontline Response International at 2585 Gresham Road in Atlanta
DeKalb County also has four warming centers that open at 8 p.m. and will have special transportation in the morning to the 24-hour warming center locations detailed above.
Those overnight locations include:
Fire Station 3 at 100 N. Clarendon Avenue in Avondale Estates
Fire Station 4 at 4540 Flakes Mill Road in Ellenwood
Fire Station 6 at 2342 Flat Shoals Road in Atlanta
North DeKalb Senior Center at 3393 Malone Drive in Chamblee
The City of South Fulton has a warming station available from Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 5 p.m. through Monday, Jan. 22 at 8 a.m.
It is located at the Burdett Multipurpose Facility at 2945 Burdett Road in South Fulton.
Clayton County has eight warming centers available beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday through noon on Wednesday, including:
Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center at 3499 Rex Road in Rex
Flint River Community Center at 153 Flint River Rd in Riverdale
Virginia Gray Recreation Center at 1475 East Fayetteville Road in Riverdale
Lake Spivey Recreation Center at 2300 Walt Stephens Road in Jonesboro
Jim Huie Recreation Center & Steve Lundquist Aquatic Center at 9045 Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro
South Clayton Recreation Center at 1837 McDonough Road in Hampton
Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services Headquarters (business hours are 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.) at 7810 Highway 85 in Riverdale
Clayton County Police Department Headquarters in their Community Room (open 24 Hours) at 7911 North McDonough Street in Jonesboro
