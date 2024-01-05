Warming centers will be available at these locations in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The City of Fresno announces there will be warming centers available to stay at from Sunday evening until Monday morning.

Organizers say cots, blankets, and pet cages will be available at the centers.

According to organizers, FAX buses will provide free rides to and from the centers. For more information about the FAX routes and schedules, click here.

Warming Centers available through the City of Fresno are listed here:

Maxie L. Parks Community Center: 1802 E. California Ave.

Mosqueda Community Center: 4670 E. Butler Ave.

Ted C. Willis Community Center: 770 N. San Pablo Ave.

For more information visit the city of Fresno’s website.

