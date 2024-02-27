It's warming up, and you need ice cream. What we know about seasonal Dairy Queen openings

As it is starting to feel like spring in Indy, you may be thinking about where you can stop to get your ice cream fix on a warm day.

Here's what we know about seasonal Dairy Queen locations and how to check when they will open up.

What are the different types of Dairy Queens?

There are several different types of Dairy Queen locations. There are DQ Orange Julius locations and DQ Grill & Chill locations that serve both ice cream and food and there are Dairy Queen (Treat) locations that only serve ice cream.

Typically the seasonal locations only serve ice cream, but there are exceptions.

When do seasonal Dairy Queen locations open for 2024? How to find out

Some seasonal locations may already be open for the season, while others may be closed until March 1 or later.

Since so many of these locations are owned and operated by different people, the best way to check is by stopping by your nearest location.

Another way you can check is by typing in your zip code and finding the store hours for the seasonal locations near you on the Dairy Queen website. The website should have the most up-to-date information regarding store hours and whether or not the store is currently open.

Where are seasonal Dairy Queen locations near Indy?

Here are a few of the Dairy Queen locations in Indy and surrounding areas that operate on seasonal schedules.

