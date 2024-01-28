Warming up: January 28 Omaha
Warming up: January 28 Omaha
Colt Keith is the Tigers' No. 2 overall prospect.
From Apple AirPods to winter essentials, these are the markdowns we've got our eyes on.
Shared one fan: 'They are easy to move under and feel like sleeping in a cloud.'
The actress/model/swimwear designer has the inside track to the fountain of youth (thanks Estée Lauder!).
Embiid hasn't faced Nikola Jokic in Denver since 2019.
A 1993 Honda Civic del Sol two-seater, found in a Denver-area self-service wrecking yard.
The chic and versatile top makes the perfect layering piece.
Mbappé has offers from Real Madrid and PSG, both of whom want a decision soon. But Mbappé is the one who'll dictate deadlines.
OpenAI has responded to a letter sent by the Congressional Black Caucus that flagged the lack of diversity on its board. OpenAI’s response letter, which TechCrunch saw, was dated January 5 and signed by CEO Sam Altman and Chairman of the Board Bret Taylor. It said building a complete and diverse board was one of the company’s top priorities and that it was working with an executive search firm to assist it in finding talent.
Twins Haley Palve and Emily Karlsson, who appeared on Ben Higgins's season of "The Bachelor" share the advice they have for the sisters competing for Joey Graziadei's heart.
Death Stranding finally has a firm release date for select iPhone, iPad and Mac models. It's coming to Apple devices on January 30.
TikTok is the latest tech company to mount another round of layoffs in an increasingly bleak January. According to NPR, which broke the news, TikTok cut about 60 jobs, mostly in sales and advertising. TikTok did not respond to our request for comment before publication.
Some people are using no- and low-spend months to recover from their holiday splurges.
Starting in January 2025, Netflix will stream Monday Night Raw every week in the US, Canada, UK, Latin America and some other countries. Netflix will also broadcast other WWE programming outside the US, including major events like WrestleMania.
Warm and wonderful, they keep the cold out and suck everything in. 'I wear them constantly,' says a happy shopper.
Dan Titus examines the fantasy hoops landscape for this week, highlighting his favorite adds to give your team a boost.
Save nearly 50% on these moisture-proof, breathable, stackable space-savers that 13,000+ shoppers go bonkers over.
The longest-struggling power-conference program in men's college basketball is starting over yet again in its quest for relevance.
The Day Before is no more. The spectacular trainwreck of a game, which saw developer Fntastic announcing its closure only four days after launch, closed its servers for good on Monday, reports IGN.
Stock up on your winter essentials by buying multiples of this fabulous sweater.