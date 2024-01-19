Warming Shelter at First United Methodist Church to open for weekend

Jan. 19—The warming shelter for those who are unhoused is reopening at Tahlequah's First United Methodist Church Friday, Jan. 19 at 5 p.m until Monday, Jan. 22, at 9 a.m.

Doors close at night at 10:30 and reopen again at 7 each morning. Admittance after 10:30 p.m. is only for anyone who is unable to get to the shelter by that time.

The shelter is in the gym beside the First United Methodist Church at 300 W. Delaware St.

Hot meals will be served. Cots, showers, and clothing will be available for those who need them.

For information on volunteering or utilizing the shelter, call 918-822-1913.