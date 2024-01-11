Warming shelters hours released as cold temperatures head to Miami Valley

The city of Dayton will have warming centers available as temperatures drop this weekend.

Storm Center 7 is forecasting highs to reach the upper 20s on Saturday. From there, temperatures are forecasted to continue to drop next week. High wind gusts are also in the forecast.

In preparation for the cold temperatures, the city will utilize three recreation centers as warming centers for residents. Those recreation centers include:

Greater Dayton Recreation Center – 2021 W. Third St.

Lohrey Recreation Center – 2366 Glenarm Ave.

Northwest Recreation Center – 1600 Princeton Dr

The schedules for the warming centers are:

Friday (1/12) – 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday (1/13) – 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday through Friday (1/16 – 1/19) – 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

If you need shelter beyond those scheduled hours, the city suggests going to the St. Vincent DePaul facilities at any time. The women’s and family’s facility is at 120 W. Apple St. and the men’s facility is at 1921 S. Gettysburg Ave.