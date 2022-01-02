🌱Warming Shelters Opening + Missing Girl Found Safe

Happy Monday, neighbors! Let's get you all caught up on what's happening locally to start today off on an informed note.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and not as cold. High: 34 Low: 24.

Here are the top stories today in St. Louis:

Warming Shelters are opening around St. Louis as temperatures continue to drop. St. Louis County opened its warming shelter at the Salvation Army Family Haven on Friday. The Salvation Army Midland Division has also opened daytime warming centers. (KMOV.com) St. Louis police say that a missing two-year-old girl has been found and reunited with her parents after having been taken by a woman. The girl was last seen at the Lumiere Hotel with her family when a 25-year-old woman left with her on Wednesday morning. The woman was taken into custody for questioning but has not been charged or arrested. (KTVI Fox 2 St. Louis) The Missouri state health department has added COVID-19 testing events in the St. Louis area as local testing states reported delays and bottlenecks. The department will be hosting drive-thru testing events from Jan. 3 to Jan. 13 at the St. Charles Family Arena. These events will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (STLtoday.com)

Today in St. Louis:

We Can All Serve - MLK Food Drive - Central Branch Library (12:00 AM)

From my notebook:

In GROW, we think about all subjects related to food production and consumption, and that includes food waste. As we look to 2022 , we are committed to exploring food waste in America . (Facebook)

On Jan. 3, the SLSO IN UNISON Chorus is having its final auditions of the season before the free Jan. 17 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day concert , the Feb. 25 Lift Every Voice concert , and the chorus' annual spring showcase . For more information, click here: https://bit.ly/3klmb2Z (Facebook)

Winter weather is waiting until tomorrow to move into our area. Our crews are ready to go in case they are needed, but please remember to move your vehicles off of the streets so snowplows can get through if necessary. (Nextdoor)

— Helen Eckhard

About me: Helen Eckhard is a marketing assistant at Lightning Media Partners. She is a self-professed logophile who is currently pursuing her master’s degree in library science. Outside of work, you can find Helen constructing crossword puzzles, knitting, or devising increasingly crafty ways to kill off characters in her mystery novels.

