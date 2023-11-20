Warming up at the start of the week
After a rainy weekend in the Valley drier conditions begin for the start of the week.
After a rainy weekend in the Valley drier conditions begin for the start of the week.
Shop the most incredible deals of the year at Amazon, Walmart and all the other usual suspects.
The Canadian pop singer earned serious kudos — and new fans — on 'SNL'
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
The top CFP contenders all took care of business on Saturday despite a few close calls.
Amon-Ra St. Brown has delivered great performances on a weekly basis, solidifying his status as one of the top receivers for fantasy.
Two wide receivers — a rookie and a vet — could command major waiver wire attention in Week 12.
The 49ers are hitting their stride ahead of a critical three-game stretch with two games against the Seahawks another against the Eagles.
On a day bounce-back performances were everywhere, Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley led the charge. Scott Pianowski examines that and more.
The LA Auto Show was this week and while it no longer has the cache of pre-COVID days, there were still some notable news that came out of the event. TechCrunch reporter Harri Weber was on the scene helping me cover the news.
After being benched for two weeks, the Falcons turn back to their 2022 third-round pick.
Ohio State and Michigan flipped spots and Washington moved past Florida State in the latest AP Top 25.
A 1973 Saab 95 station wagon, found in a Silicon Valley self-service wrecking yard.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game.
Lamborghini Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario won't race, but should. One-off road car celebrates a decade of Squadra Corrse racing division.
This week, we reported on Ramp’s new integration with Copilot, Microsoft’s brand of generative AI technologies. The spend management company said that now, Microsoft Teams users can use natural language to access Ramp’s smart AI assistant from their workspace. Of course, Ramp is not the first, or only, spend management company leveraging AI.
Bank stocks are on pace for their best month in nearly three years. Analysts caution that a lot of uncertainty still lies ahead for the battered industry.
Finding durable baggage that doesn't cost as much as a plane ticket can be tough. Our affordable Samsonite picks start are nearly 60% off.
The Sunday game topped 59 million concurrent viewers, shattering the 53 million milestone that was set just earlier this week. With no high-profile cricket game any time soon, Hotstar is likely to maintain the record for at least six months. As far as the concurrent viewers metric is concerned, Hotstar now maintains a clear lead over rival, Mukesh Ambani-backed Viacom18’s JioCinema, which peaked at 32 million earlier this year.
The penultimate week of the college football season is in the books, and one key injury could play a role in how the College Football Playoff is shaped.
Everything you need to know about streaming the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023.