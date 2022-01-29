Warming Stations Open On Cape & Islands Through Nor'Easter

MARTHA'S VINEYARD, MA — Thousands of Cape residents are without power due to strong winds and heavy snow as a nor'easter hammers the Bay State, prompting officials to open shelters for people without power and heat.

Both Barnstable and Dukes counties are under a blizzard warning until 12 a.m. Sunday. A coastal flood advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m.



If you lose power and need to keep yourself or your family warm, shelters have been opened, but officials are urging residents to use them as a last resort.

EASTHAM

Nauset High School – 100 Cable Rd., Eastham

FALMOUTH

Falmouth High School – 874 Gifford St., Falmouth

HYANNIS

Barnstable Intermediate School - 895 Falmouth Rd., Hyannis

MARTHA'S VINEYARD

Harbor Homes - 111 Edgartown Rd, Oak Bluffs

NANTUCKET

The Warming Place has resources available: call 774-325-8970

"COVID is still a risk, so shelters should be a last resort," State Senator Susan Moran said on Twitter. "If you go to a shelter, bring 3 days of essentials (including medication)"



Officials are urging everyone to check on elderly neighbors, especially as conditions worsen.



The National Weather Service warned of considerable blowing and drifting snow, along with near white-out conditions at times.



This article originally appeared on the Martha's Vineyard Patch