Warming trend ahead with haze and light snowfall, storms to clear the air

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s a frigid start to Sunday morning with teens and twenties across much of the state, but temperatures will rebound to near seasonal highs this afternoon.

We’ll see some warming take place today as slightly warmer air moves in from the northwest. High clouds will also stream into northern Utah as another storm system slides into Idaho. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low 40’s for much of the Wasatch Front with highs in the mid 50’s for St. George.

Typically, when we have high pressure overhead this time of year, inversion and valley haze are quick to set up in the northern valleys. We’ll see some haze build this afternoon with high pressure in place, however, a storm grazing northern Utah tonight into early Monday should help mix out any bad air.

The system will also bring a small threat of moisture to the northern mountains tonight with very light snowfall expected. Another weak system late Monday into Tuesday will have similar impacts with only a slight chance of a snow shower over the northern valleys.

Temperatures will remain fairly consistent throughout the week with only a slight cooling midweek. Our mostly quiet weather pattern will likely continue over the second half of the week with dry weather sticking around. Valley haze will be something we’ll have to deal with but likely won’t last too long. Another clipper storm on Sunday should help clean up some of the bad air. Stay tuned.

