Warming trend will bring a little ice, then rain

Arctic high pressure settled over the region, bringing lighter winds and breaks of sunshine. Afternoon temperatures pushed into the upper 20s. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight, with frigid morning readings dipping to near 10 degrees.

The fair-weather system will slide off the Mid-Atlantic Coast on Monday, initiating a mild southerly flow of air. Skies will turn cloudy later in the day.

A series of disturbances in a southwesterly flow aloft will bring several periods of rain Tuesday through Thursday. More concerning is that the first wave of moisture Tuesday morning will begin as freezing rain due to cold pavement, before conditions slowly warm through the 30s in the afternoon.

A steady stream of mild, moist air will bring milder days, with temperatures rising into the 40s and low 50s the remainder of the week. A slight cool-down next weekend will still result in above-normal temperatures under gray skies.

Forecast

Sunday: Mix clouds and sun. High 27

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 12

Monday: Clouds increase. seasonable. High 35

Tuesday: Ice a.m. to rain. High 41 (31)

Wednesday: Light rain. High 47 (37)

Thursday: Showers likely. High 54 (44)

Friday: Cloudy. High 50 (43)

Saturday: Cloudy, little cooler. High 45 (39)

