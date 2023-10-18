Warming trend mid to late week
Warming trend mid to late week
Jamie Dimon recently sounded a warning over the state of the world. That may be true, but from a markets perspective there's a lot of reasons to be more optimistic.
The change should go into effect in early 2025.
With the first week of NHL action in the books, it's time to look at certain players who could be cut or traded.
Oscar-winning filmmaker describes his latest collaboration with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro as a study in "easygoing genocide."
The 49ers can breathe a sigh of relief knowing McCaffrey's injury is reportedly not a long-term one
Austin Ekeler went up against himself in a Week 6 fantasy matchup. While he won the fake football tilt, he wished he didn't because of what it meant for the Chargers.
Rodgers and the Jets are keeping hope alive on a long-shot return to the postseason.
Stellantis announced Tuesday that it will cancel its planned presentations and display at CES 2024, the tech trade show that takes over Las Vegas every January. The automaker, which owns a slew of U.S. brands, including Jeep, Ram and Chrysler, cited the cost of the ongoing United Auto Workers strike, which has entered its fifth week. "In light of the current status of negotiations in the United States, preserving business fundamentals and therefore protecting the future of the company is a top priority of Stellantis leadership," the company said in an statement.
To get Penn State to the elite level, James Franklin and the Nittany Lions have to beat Ohio State on Saturday.
Dan Titus continues his fantasy hoops sleeper series, this time identifying forwards ready to outperform their ADP this NBA season.
"This is how we got more than 500 of our guests' photos immediately after the wedding..."
General Motors is pushing its $4 billion plan to convert its Orion Assembly plant into an EV truck factory to late 2025, a year later than scheduled. GM's reasoning behind the delay — which will mean Orion will sit idle for two years — is "to better manage capital investment while aligning with evolving EV demand," the company said in a statement sent to TechCrunch. GM's Orion Assembly Plant, with some 1,271 employees, is currently where the Chevy Bolt and Chevy Bolt EUV are assembled.
Come along with fashionista and influencer Aimee Kelly to find out what fashion trends are taking over in the chic NYC neighborhood of SoHo. The post Check out the coolest outfits we spotted in NYC’s SoHo neighborhood appeared first on In The Know.
Score a brand-new, top-of-the-line phone for a big fat nothing, and get it for only shipping costs with the Boost Mobile plan.
Microsoft announced a slew of accessibility updates for Xbox players on consoles and PCs, including a way to pair a new controller without touching the console.
It's the latest industry newcomer to fail due to a lack of funding.
It's not an easy week to drop players with six teams on bye and navigating injuries, but Jennifer Eakins still has some names you might be better off without.
A week after Instagram head Adam Mosseri said the company's new Threads app will not "amplify news," saying it's too risky for the young X competitor, the exec is now saying that one of the app's more serious issues around blocking news -- a ban on health-related search terms like "covid" -- is only temporary. First reported by The Washington Post, Threads today blocks a number of terms for user safety and to drive its early focus on developing a "positive, friendly" culture. This includes blocks on search terms like "gore," "nude," "sex" and "porn," but also those tied to news around the COVID pandemic like "vaccines," "vaccination," "coronavirus," "covid" and "long covid."
Elgato’s Stream Deck MK.2 is on sale for $130, which beats the discount found during the recent Prime Day event. The Stream Deck is a beloved piece of gear to assist with game streamers and podcasters.
X has a new plan to boost payers for its X Premium subscription offering and it's...Paris Hilton. The company formerly known as Twitter has partnered with the entrepreneur and media icon on a number of new initiatives, including now, a custom Paris pink X icon exclusively for X Premium subscribers. The deal is the latest in the recently announced, wide-ranging partnership between Hilton's 11:11 media company and X, which also includes plans for Hilton to work with X on live video, live commerce, X Spaces (live audio) and more.