Warming trend, rain and storms midweek

After a wintry Saturday, with temperatures in the 20s and a wind chill in the teens, a southerly flow on the western side of high pressure is sending temperatures back toward 50 degrees under sunny skies. Tonight will be clear and chilly, with morning readings in the low to mid-30s.

Monday will be even warmer, as readings climb to 60 degrees. Clouds will arrive in the evening ahead of the latest Pacific storm that will develop east of the Rockies, before tracking across the Midwest.

Showers and windy conditions will prevail on Tuesday, with the chance for a thunderstorm later in the day. Rain will become widespread at night and continue on Wednesday. A strong cold front will push across the state, and the rain could end as a short period of wet snow.

High pressure will build in during the latter part of the week, resulting in sunshine. After a seasonably chilly Thursday, the weekend looks to be breezy and warmer.

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, mild. High 51

Tonight: Clear, chilly. Low 34

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 62

Tuesday: Showers, windy. High 65 (50)

Wednesday: Showers, breezy. High 62 (59)

Thursday: Clearing, cooler. High 42 (27)

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 51 (28)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, mild. High 61 (33)

Sunday: More clouds. High 57 (35)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.