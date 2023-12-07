Warming trend on the way Friday, Saturday
Warming trend on the way Friday, Saturday
Warming trend on the way Friday, Saturday
This past November looked like a typical December — low volatility and a lot of gains. This December, however, with a few big economic moments, might be a little different this year.
Most Aston Martins deserve a place in the All-Time Gallery of Gorgeous Cars — this 1954 Aston Martin DB2/4 Coupe by Bertone is prime among them. It's up for auction.
Score an auto vac for 65% off and a Chemical Guys car cleaning kit for only $23 — all part of Walmart's 30 Days of Deals.
We found AirPods for under $100, a Fire TV for a mere $65, a 15-piece knife set slashed by over 60% and so much more.
Sink your tootsies into the toasty satisfaction of shearling boots that won’t bust your budget.
Over 17 million people watched Alabama create playoff chaos.
The bestseller contains a magical mix of ingredients that promises to help stimulate collagen production.
The deal takes $89 of its retail price.
Today's edition includes what a 12-team playoff would have looked like, the man who "completed football," a new way to play golf, and so much more.
The singer's iconic Eras Tour Pat McGrath red is on mega markdown right in time for the holidays.
From claw clips to $500 hair tools, these were the beauty products we all Googled in 2023. The post These were the top beauty products of 2023, according to Google searches appeared first on In The Know.
On Friday, genetic testing company 23andMe announced that hackers accessed the personal data of 0.1% of customers, or about 14,000 individuals. As it turns out, there were a lot of “other users” who were victims of this data breach: 6.9 million affected individuals in total. In an email sent to TechCrunch late on Saturday, 23andMe spokesperson Katie Watson confirmed that hackers accessed the personal information of about 5.5 million people who opted-in to 23andMe's DNA Relatives feature, which allows customers to automatically share some of their data with others.
With the in-season tournament nearly at the finish line, fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus presents his top waiver wire pickups and important advice for the week ahead.
The final year of the four-team College Football Playoff delivered the most controversial decision yet: 13-0 Florida State won't get a shot at a national title.
The NHTSA said it had received hundreds more reports of an issue that could cause a temporary increase in the amount of steering effort required.
Florida State is the first undefeated Power Five team to miss out on the four-team playoff.
The November jobs report will put the recent market rally to the test.
According to ESPN, nearly 50% more people watched Washington's win over Oregon.
Snag a popular portable charger for $16, a massage gun for nearly 60% off, a coffee mug warmer for $26 and more great deals.