Warming up in the Valley this Presidents Day weekend!
As high pressure builds in over the Desert Southwest, temperatures will continue to climb this Presidents Day weekend.
As high pressure builds in over the Desert Southwest, temperatures will continue to climb this Presidents Day weekend.
A Southwest credit card recently helped me save over $600 in airfare. Here’s how the current Southwest Companion Pass limited-time offer can help you do the same.
Give your couch, bed or favorite chair an instant upgrade with this soft faux fur throw that's on super sale for the long weekend.
Sweater weather isn't over yet! Add this wildly flattering poncho to your arsenal and finish out the season in style.
Goodies include a KitchenAid stand mixer for $125 off, plus a Samsung 55-inch TV for $330 and a 3-piece luggage set for $126.
It may still be cold outside, but these deals from Tory Burch, Birkenstock, Ray-Ban and more are too good to miss out on.
'Wows me every time': The compact spot-buster cleans pet stains, red wine spills and more.
Also on mega-markdown: white gold-plated jewelry for under $20, Serta cooling pillows for under $10 a pop and so much more.
We hold these truths to be self evident: Everyone deserves an amazing deal on a computer, including $900 off one Windows pick.
There are so many discounted goodies from big brands like Ugg, Barefoot Dreams, Skims and Le Creuset.
La Roche-Posay's soothing moisturizer is especially effective for eczema, fans say — and you can get it pre-tax with your FSA or HSA.
Tech companies are pledging to fight election-related deepfakes as policymakers amp up pressure. Today at the Munich Security Conference, vendors including Microsoft, Meta, Google, Amazon, Adobe and IBM signed an accord signaling their intention to adopt a common framework for responding to AI-generated deepfakes intended to mislead voters.
Managing a social presence these days can be tough. It's even tougher for those who are experimenting with the new wave of Twitter-like services, like Mastodon, Nostr and Bluesky, where staying active means a lot of duplicate posts to different networks. In addition to scheduling services like Fedica and Postpone, there's now a new app, Nootti, that allows you to post to Mastodon, Nostr and Bluesky from one interface.
It's the NBA All-Star break, though it's still important to look into any of these free agents to improve your roster. Check out our latest waiver wire suggestions to boost your lineups before the break is over.
Also in the mix: Samsonite, Columbia, Ugg and other big brands. The deals are so good, you'll want to kiss our founding fathers.
If AI in 2023 was all about the big companies like Nvidia, Google, and Microsoft, 2024 is shaping up to be about the smaller players catching the wave.
The San Francisco Giants said goodbye this week to a uniform patch that advertised Cruise and its robotaxis — the latest fallout for the GM self-driving subsidiary and its controversial presence in the city. The marketing partnership, which was announced in August 2023, will continue, but with another GM brand. For the 2024 baseball season, SF Giants uniforms will show the Chevrolet logo with the "EV" in bolded orange.
Spruce up your home with these not-to-miss deals from Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Kelly Clarkson Home, Cuisinart and more.
Here are a few things to keep an eye on as the league’s best and brightest strut their stuff across three days of basketball-related activities.
The 47-year-old jailed opposition leader and one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics is dead, Russian state media announced Friday.
The two teens were detained after the shooting. One woman was killed and over 20 others were wounded.