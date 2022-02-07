Warming winters threaten future Olympics
A group of international researchers warn that past host cities would likely be unable to host future Winter Olympics due to climate change.
A group of international researchers warn that past host cities would likely be unable to host future Winter Olympics due to climate change.
Censors appeared to step in when US-born Chinese figure skater Zhu Yi was attacked online. Read all the details here.
Here's a look at the full purse and FedExCup points payouts for Tom Hoge and Co. at Pebble Beach.
The comedian is teaming up with Hellmann's to help tackle food waste — literally.
Unbearable freezing temperatures, lack of hot food and Covid isolation hell - the Beijing Winter Olympics may only be two days old but already the athlete complaints are flying in.
The move suggests he could be upset with the Cardinals.
See the legendary racer in action.
Mary Margaret Borer needed just a few steps into the line to bank the shot off the glass, causing the crowd at SCSC to erupt.
"We’re at that point where those who are buying our sneakers, understanding our purpose and what we’re doing, they didn’t see my father play. Furthering his legacy and cultivating it where it still resonates with the youth — and providing different spins to it — is what I want to do," Jasmine Jordan told FN.
Kamara is charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm for an alleged incident at a Las Vegas nightclub.
Ren Ziwei took first place in the men's 1,000-metre race, though he wasn't the first skater to cross the finish line.
NBC prime-time Olympic host Mike Tirico will have a shorter stay in Beijing than originally planned. Tirico's final show from Beijing will be Monday night. Tirico will then head back to Stamford for the final week of Olympic coverage.
Hellmann's 2022 Super Bowl commercial features Pete Davidson, his mom Amy Davidson, and legendary linebacker turned professional football coach Jerod Mayo
When your daughter wins her country's first-ever gold medal at the Winter Olympics, you can say whatever you want.
The leaders in the locker room want to meet with the Board of Trustees.
Jonathan Allen and Russell Wilson in the same photo can only mean one thing for Washington's future quarterback plans.
Sadio Mane missed a penalty kick in the Africa Cup of Nations final against Egypt, with his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah heavily involved in a truly dramatic moment.
Jack Easterby may not know much about operating a football team. He definitely knows how to stay one step ahead of anyone and everyone who may be trying to drag him down. Easterby, who has become sufficiently trusted by Texans owner Cal McNair to basically run the show in Houston, has survived various controversies and [more]
“My heart is broken,” the volleyball club owner and director said.
Why is Eileen Gu (Ailing Gu), an 18-year-old freeskier born and raised in San Francisco, competing for her mother's homeland of China at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics?
Auburn football released a statement Monday morning about the future of Bryan Harsin and the football program.