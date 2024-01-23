Warminster council looks at fencing to save migrating toads

Conservationists are trying to help prevent migrating toads from being squashed by traffic.

Experts want a road in Warminster to be closed for a month every spring to save dozens of toads.

Warminster Town Council is looking at cheaper options, including installing a fence which directs toads into buckets.

Councillor Steve Jefferies said they want to understand the costs before a decision is made. Conservationists say closing the road is the only option.

Mr Jefferies said organising the road closure could cost £5,000 and a further £10-£12,000 for signs and diversions.

He said the council is also considering using steel barriers to physically close the road.

Every year, dozens of toads are killed while making their way across Smallbrook Road to their breeding ponds.

Conservation group Sustainable Warminster say there has been a rapid decline in the toad population, especially amongst females.

The council is considering installing a plastic fence which would have gaps where the toads would fall into buckets to be collected by volunteers.

But Ms James said the method is problematic for several reasons.

"If a female toad falls into a bucket, the male toads can come piling in and [the females] drown because they get overwhelmed by male toads," she said.

"If the temperature changes then the toads don't always move. If it was below freezing and if they were stuck in the buckets then they could actually die."

Ms James also explained that the fence would not cover the whole route, which could result in toads getting killed anyway.

Councillor Steve Jefferies, from Warminster Town Council, said the council are still weighing up their options.

"We like toads as well and we recognise that something needs to be done," said Mr Jefferies.

Results from a recent public consultation showed that 80% of people who responded wanted to see the road closed, he said.

But the council are still considering the viability of road closures and diversions.

Ms James said their group would be prepared to look for grant funding so that the total cost wouldn't fall on the tax payer.

A decision will be made at Warminster Town Council's next full council meeting on 25 March.

The final decision will be decided by Wiltshire Council.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk