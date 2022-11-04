Warminster driver charged in Upper Southampton crash that killed passenger

A Warminster woman is accused of causing a crash that killed her backseat passenger in Upper Southampton over the summer, according to police.

On Wednesday, Kimberly Ann Roach-Trochak, 51, was arraigned on charges alleging she was driving under the influence when she caused a crash that killed Marita McTamney, 53, on Aug. 26.

Roach-Trochak is charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI and aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, which are felonies, as well as misdemeanor offenses of DUI and summary traffic offenses. She remains free on $10,000 unsecured bail.

Upper Southampton police said Roach-Trochak crashed her 2012 Nissan Rogue into a tree in the 1200 block of Churchville Road about 2:15 a.m. Roach-Trochak was found behind the wheel, semi-conscious, while McTamney was in the back seat, not conscious or breathing, according to court documents. Police found the front seat passenger, an adult woman, was on the ground next to the vehicle.

McTamney was taken to St. Mary Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead about 3:15 a.m. An autopsy confirmed McTamney's cause of death was multiple blunt-force injuries.

Roach-Trochak and the other passenger were taken to hospitals for treatment of their injuries. Police said both were hospitalized for several days.

Woman charged in Bristol crash:Falls woman charged with fatally striking pedestrian on Route 13 in Bristol Township

No charges in killing:Man, 21, who shot, killed 2 outside of Steam in Upper Southampton will not be charged

For subscribers:On patrol: Meet Arrow and Ronin, Bucks County's newest K-9 police officers

During an interview days later, Roach-Trochak told police the three of them had gone to a bar in Philadelphia, then went to another bar in Bryn Athyn, Montgomery County, according to court documents. The three had an unknown number of drinks at the bars, police said.

Roach-Trochak did not remember driving her car or striking the tree, according to authorities.

Story continues

A test of her blood following the crash showed the presence of marijuana during the time of the crash, court documents state.

Roach-Trochak's preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 1. A message left for her attorney seeking comment was not immediately returned Friday.

McTamney was raised in Levittown and went to Neshaminy High School and Levittown Beauty Academy, according to her obituary. She leaves behind two daughters and one grandson.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Warminster woman charged in fatal Upper Southampton crash